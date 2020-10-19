RUMOURS that York is to be put into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions today have been dismissed as "speculation" by City of York Council.
A national newspaper has reported that the city could be in line for tighter restrictions - despite only moving into Tier 2 from Saturday.
But Sharon Stoltz, director of public health, says the Government has not said anything of the sort to the council.
Ms Stoltz said: “We are aware of media speculation that York could soon move to tier 3.
"There are currently no plans to move York into Tier 3 and we have not received anything from central government to suggest that this is likely.
“This weekend saw tier 2 restrictions come in place to slow the spread of Coronavirus.
"I want to thank residents and businesses for their hard work in adapting to the new restrictions and I would ask that everyone continues to practice ‘Hands. Face. Space’, to stay at home if asked to by test and trace, and to get a test if you have symptoms.
“We will of course continue to share any updates as soon as we have them.”
