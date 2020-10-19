THE PANDEMIC has seen a number of shops close in York city centre over the last months.
Recent data from the Local Data Company shows that York has been the worst affected area of chain store losses, with a net loss of 55 outlets.
Among the casualties in York are Brigantes pub, True Story cafe, Knit & Stitch shop, Accessorize, Carluccio’s, Boots Coppergate, Patisserie Valerie Coppergate, TM Lewin, Warehouse, Random Encounter, Pop Culture Café and two branches of Subway.
