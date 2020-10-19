ENERGY giant Drax has sealed a five-year partnership worth £180,000 with a North Yorkshire college to boost skills and training.

Drax's venture with Selby College will enable the college to deliver community education programmes and support retraining, to ensure students are developing skills needed in clean technologies.

The support will enable the college to hold events, including a virtual conference on green energy, to inspire students to pursue careers in the sector, as well as invest in ICT equipment to help more students to study both in college and at home, especially if they need to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

The college will also be able to purchase new science and engineering Personal Protective Equipment for students and invest in more equipment.

Upgrading Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass has led the business to become Europe's largest decarbonisation project.

It is the UK’s largest single site renewable power generator and pioneer of negative emissions technology, Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) which could enable the company to become carbon negative by 2030.

Bruce Heppenstall, plant director, said they were 'looking beyond the Covid crisis towards a green economic recovery, powered by talented people and exciting, innovative technologies'.

“This partnership with Selby College will help people in our communities to learn the skills needed to pursue jobs in the green economy, and enable companies like Drax to continue to grow, and build a strong regional economy with thriving communities.”

Phil Sayles, college principal and chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be launching this partnership with Drax.

"Selby College is committed to supporting the community and has a strong track record of working with industries to understand their needs and develop tailored training packages to support workforce development.

"Creating education programmes that support upskilling and retraining are crucial for the UK as we look to the future, creating a green workforce that employers like Drax need.”

"This partnership will open up new opportunities for local people and enable them to develop the skills needed for our future.

Nigel Adams MP for Selby and Ainsty, said: “This is a perfect partnership, Drax at the forefront of developing and introducing new technologies for zero carbon energy generation and Selby College at the forefront of providing students with the knowledge and skills on which to build a successful career.

“I know both organisations very well and supported Drax in the conversion to green energy generation and must thank Selby College for their long-standing commitment to local employment including apprenticeship training and hosting my Jobs Fairs.

"This partnership will open up new opportunities for local people and enable them to develop the skills needed for our future. They will both continue to have my full support.”

Drax is working with a number of businesses on the Zero Carbon Humber initiative which aims to deploy carbon capture and hydrogen technology to decarbonise the UK’s largest industrial cluster by 2040.

Stephen Parnaby, chair of the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The Humber region is the most carbon intensive in the UK – using cutting edge technologies to decarbonise businesses here will make a significant contribution to the UK’s climate targets, whilst protecting 55,000 jobs.

“A skilled workforce is essential – the partnership between Drax and Selby College will play an important role in helping to create a cleaner environment for future generations whilst delivering new jobs and export opportunities for British businesses.”