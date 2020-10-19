POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was involved in a hit and run crash on the A64 near York.
North Yorkshire Police say the accident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A64, approximately 1 mile before the Copmanthrope exit, at around 8.45pm last Tuesday, October 13.
It involved a red Honda motorcycle and an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the time of the collision.
The motorcyclist was taken to York Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for minor injuries and later discharged.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of the collision, leaving the injured rider in a very vulnerable position.
"It is suspected that the vehicle is a hatchback.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stacie Franks. You can also email Stacie-Lea.Franks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200180210."
