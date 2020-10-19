ALMOST half the children at a York school are now self-isolating following a new confirmed case of Covid-19, this time affecting Year 3.
A further three staff and 30 children are self-isolating at Haxby Road Primary Academy in the city.
Last week The Press reported that 12 pupils and staff in the school's Enhanced Resource Provision and 65 children and staff in early years had to self-isolate.
All children and staff are expected to return to school after the half-term holiday, providing they are well.
Haxby Road is part of Ebor Academy Trust and teaches 219 pupils.
Chief executive Gail Brown said: "We now have a remote teaching and learning policy in place, which you can see on our website, which explains how we will try and maintain education at home for pupils having to self-isolate."
