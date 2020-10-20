Christian Vassie (‘Why we must leave wild verges alone’, October 17) is right to observe the possibilities our hedgerows and roadside verges present as important sanctuaries for wildlife.
Unfortunately, whilst most of these areas are green, they are generally dominated by a few species (particularly grasses) which have benefited from the improvement in fertility of our soils driven by decades of artificial fertilizer application. These more aggressive species out-compete the insect pollinator-friendly wildflower species which are also more susceptible to agrochemicals.
To improve biodiversity and abundance of wildlife on these areas will actually require active, skilled and properly resourced management over many years rather than ‘leaving them alone’.
David Farnsworth, Old Orchard, Haxby
