As a nation we have been ill since Covid-19 was first diagnosed in February.
The Government sought advice from ‘SAGE’, led by Professors Whitty and Valance - since shown to be doctors of doom. Nine months on, the patient is feeling no better.
It is time for Boris Johnson to seek a second opinion. Politicians are simply out of their depth. Alternative solutions offered by the Great Barrington Declaration (a call for younger adults and all those who are not vulnerable to be ‘immediately...allowed to resume life as normal’, signed by a number of leading epidemiologists and scientists) are surely worth a try.
At the moment the patient is heading for a long time in intensive care.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment