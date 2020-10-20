Julian Sturdy was correct in his remarks about students potentially driving a spike in infection rates.
So when I read that the president of the University of York students union claims our MP is wrong (York uni students hit out at MP for comments on Covid case increase, October 17) and says that Sharon Stoltz is right in saying students aren’t a primary cause, it shows he still has much to learn. If Mrs Stoltz reads The Press, and she should as not all content concerns council blunders, can she explain why 120 new cases are being recorded in the Heslington area?
I’ll gladly be the first to give Tory policy the kicking it deserves, but let’s do it properly by pointing out it is Mr Sturdy’s government which allowed schools and universities to reopen, on advice of academic experts who want to lock everything down except that which keeps academic revenues flowing.
Remember what happened with care homes? It’s not the students fault personally for the situation, but when rates are rising in schools and universities it’s Mr Sturdy’s duty to state the truth.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York
