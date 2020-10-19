A PEDESTRIAN has died after being hit by a car near York.
It happened on the A166 close to Stamford Bridge, and was reported at about 7.15pm on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.
It said the collision involved a 45-year-old man and a grey Fiat 500.
The man suffered fatal injuries in the collision and died at the scene, the force confirmed.
The road was closed and reopened at around 12.30am on Saturday.
The driver of the car was physically uninjured, the force said.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw a man walking along the A166 between Stamford Bridge and Gate Helmsley, or saw a small grey car travelling along the A166 either prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision, to come forward.
Officers are also appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage of the man, the grey car or the collision.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote reference 12200181961 when passing on information.
