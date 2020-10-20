I refer to the report about Dr Basem Enany, a consultant at York Hospital originally from Egypt who is paralysed and on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus in the line of duty (Covid doc’s family fear deportation, October 17).
Nearly every day we hear negative reports of foreign workers. But the country is full of hard-working, dedicated people not originally born here. Without the assistance of many hardworking foreign nationals we would be in dire straits.
I would like to wish Dr Enany a full and safe recovery and thank him and all his colleagues for their hard work and for being there in our hour of need.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, York