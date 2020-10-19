A CALLOUS burglar smashed a historic stained glass window during a break-in at Selby Abbey over the weekend.
It happened between 11pm on Saturday and 1am yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police said a First World War memorial stained glass window was smashed by an unknown offender to gain entry. They went on to steal a tablet computer and a small amount of cash, the force added.
It is now appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary.
Officers investigating the offence would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the abbey at the time the offence has taken place.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hollie Jones, or email hollie.jones@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200182821.
