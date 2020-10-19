A YORK pub has closed its doors temporarily after a positive Covid-19 test.
The Bay Horse, on Blossom Street, informed customers on its Facebook page yesterday evening (Sunday).
Landlady Lorna Turnbull said: "It is with deep regret that the pub and guest accommodation closed with immediate affect this afternoon. It will be closed Monday 19th/ Tuesday 20th/ Wednesday 21st due to a Covid infection.
"Anyone this may affect will be contacted by NHS track and Trace. Please don’t panic- this allows us time to get tested and see where the staff (and bosses) stand.
"We feel it is the safest thing to do - and once we know we will inform you ASAP about reopening times etc! Thank you for all your support!"
