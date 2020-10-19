TWO cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at a primary school in York.

Park Grove Primary Academy confirmed the two cases on Saturday in a letter from executive headteacher Gail Brown to parents and carers.

It said pupils in Reception (in Class 1 and 2) and Class 7 have been asked to stay at home and self-isolate.

The school remains open for other bubble groups and children in all other bubbles should continue to attend school as normal, the letter said.

It also said: "We have risk assessed and discussed the situation with public health officials and together we are satisfied any risk to other pupils has been minimised to a satisfactory level.

"Those particular bubbles at school will re-open after the half-term holiday, on November 2.

"We are implementing this period of self-isolation for them, in accordance with guidance, to break the chain of transmission and prevent others at our school from catching the virus.

"There is no need for your child or anyone else in your household to be tested for Covid-19 at this time.

"If your child starts to develop symptoms of Covid-19, they are eligible for a test which can be arranged via www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 119."