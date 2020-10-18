THERE have been 131 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures show.
The data from Public Health England shows that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 2,686.
There have been a further 129 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 5,853.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been a further 86 cases recorded, taking the total there up to 3,236.
In the UK there have been 16,982 more cases of Covid-19 recorded, taking the country's total up to 722,409.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment