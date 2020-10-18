THERE have been no further Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 223, which it rose to yesterday as two further deaths were recorded.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 12 further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 61 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,971.
Patients were aged between 54 and 96 years old. All except four, aged 56 to 92, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 4 to October 17.
Their families have been informed.