THE Joseph Rowntree Theatre (JRT) Company in York has received a cash boost as part of a nationwide campaign to help secure the future of arts venues.

The Theatre has been handed a £1,000 boost from the York Light Opera Company, as a part of the ‘#SaveOurTheatres’ campaign.

Graham Mitchell, the JRT theatre’s events and fundraising director, said: “We joined in this campaign to help bolster our finances against the huge loss of revenue we’ve experienced this year so far.

“The support given to us by our hirers and supporters shows just how much we mean to the people of York, and how important it is that this venue keeps going.”

The crowdfunding campaign is a nationwide appeal to help secure the future of arts venues across the country as their incomes have been decimated since lockdown.

The venue is hoping to reach its target of £10,000 before the campaign ends on October 20, with the total currently standing at £6,335.

Those who make donations will be in with a chance of winning a range of prizes, including sponsored seats, afternoon teas on the stage, teddy bears and tote bags.

York Light Opera Company has selected five of the theatre’s rewards available on the Joseph Rowntree Theatre’s Crowdfunding page.

Sue Hawksworth, chair of the opera company, said: “We have many happy memories of playing here over the decades and it has been the home of York Light Youth since their beginning in 2013.

“By donating to the campaign we wish to play our part in ensuring this theatre remains part of our community for many years to come.”

To donate to the theatre’s campaign, visit: https://bit.ly/3k5RbCv