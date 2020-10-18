THE hand of a ghost may have been spotted in York by a resident enjoying a pint at their local pub earlier this month.

Wayne Mockler was down at The Golden Fleece pub around two weeks ago when he took a picture and spotted this in the background.

The pub have told Wayne to try and get the picture verified by experts if he can.

He said: "l took a few pictures about two weeks ago. When l got home l made the picture bigger and saw a hand behind the bar.

"The Golden Fleece are not sure if its a ghost or not and they asked me to send it to get it verified when l posted it on their Facebook page."

Do you think this is another ghost sighting in York?