ALMOST 400 students and staff at York's two universities are self isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The University of York said on Friday afternoon that it was aware of 326 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
It said the university had about 4,500 members of staff and a student body of around 18,000.
York St John University said 65 members of its community were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test, adding: "Close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate."
