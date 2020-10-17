THERE have been 81 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 2,555.
There have been 99 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council, taking the total up to 5,724.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire there have been 78 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total for the area up to 3,140.
In the UK there have been 16,171 new cases of Covid-19 recorded, which means the country's total now stands at 705,428, passing 700,000 for the first time.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment