SUPERMARKET chain Aldi is once again embracing the season of goodwill by calling on charities, community groups and food banks across Selby to register now to receive surplus food donations over Christmas.

Last Christmas, Aldi donated nearly 450,000 meals to good causes throughout the UK, and expects to increase this number for Christmas 2020.

The meals will support those in need at a time when more households are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

Christmas provides an opportunity for even more charities to benefit from the initiative, and any charities and community groups in Selby with the resource to help can get in touch to register for a festive food donation.

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donations scheme plays a big role in supporting those in need during the festive period and is something we are very passionate about.

"This is our fourth year running the initiative and we look forward to working with local charities in Selby once again.

“Last year we were able to help thousands of people across the UK, and this year we’re hoping to extend this even further in what has been a challenging year for so many.”

Thanks to Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to food banks and charities, all of Aldi’s 894 UK stores now donate surplus food seven days a week, all year round.

Organisations looking to apply must:

Have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years

Be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve at 5pm.

Those interested in working with Aldi this Christmas should contact Neighbourly at: aldichristmas@neighbourly.com before December 7.