THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the trust is now 223. There have been a futher seven deaths recorded this week.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 15 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 86 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,910.
Patients were aged between 44 and 99 years old. All except two, aged 62 and 79, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 16 to October 16.
Their families have been informed.