A YORK man has completed a training fundraising challenge to support a local hospice who cared for his dad.

Mark Spence completed a 12-hour interval training session to raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice, who cared for his dad when he died nine years ago.

He started at 6am on October 10 and continued until 6pm that evening.

Mark said: "Looking at the clock, it felt like it was going to last for a lifetime, but I soon got into the swing of it and come 8.30am there was a regular flow of friends and customers coming into the gym supporting me.

"Coming into the 12th hour I was fading fast but managed to keep it together.

"My wife Nicola, neice Kelsey and both my daughters Shannon and Chloe came to cheer me on in the last half hour.

"I know my dad would be proud of me."

Mark took on the task at the Train FX gym, where the owner, Danny Dixon, is a good friend of his.

He has managed to raise a staggering £1250, all of which will be donated to St Leonard's.