A GROUNDWORKER from York says he feels "blessed," after winning a life-changing amount of money this week, but admits he thought it was a joke to begin with.

Lee Johnson, from Holgate Road in York, won a massive £70,000 yesterday after entering Greatest Hits Radio’s 'Cash Register' competition.

The father of four said: "I haven’t stopped jumping up and down yet.

“I’m a groundworker, I drive the diggers and we do all the drainage. I was sat round the radio with the rest of my work muckers saying, ‘this better not be a wind-up. Is it one of you lot? Has one of you phoned me?!’

“When I actually heard it on the radio I was just jumping up and down. My mind’s been racing all over."

Discussing how he plans to celebrate, the 53-year-old said: "I might have a little party for two, just me and my daughter.

"As things are at the moment, I don’t think we can mix and go out, I might have a bottle of champagne and treat ourselves."

The radio station's drivetime presenter, Steve Priestley, said: "We couldn't be happier for Lee, he is a thoroughly deserving winner.

"I loved finding out that he lives just down the road from me, so we look forward to keeping in touch and hearing how he plans to spend his well-deserved cash win."

Greatest Hits Radio, braodcast in York and North Yorkshire, launched in the region just last month and to celebrate, The 'Cash Register' has been giving away more than £1million across the Hits Radio Brand Network.

To be in with a chance of winning, listeners should tune in and make a note of the day's 'Cash Register' total, and then answer their phone within five rings if they get the daily winning call.