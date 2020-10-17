THERE were more than 120 cases of coronavirus confirmed in one area of York alone over a six-day period recently.
The latest map published by Public Health England shows the Fulford, Heslington and University area had a total of 123 Covid-19 cases confirmed from October 5 to October 11.
The second highest number of cases in York is 46 in the city centre and the third highest figure is 36 for Tang Hall.
Outside the York area, cases are also soaring in Pocklington, which had 53 cases confirmed in the same time period.
The rise appears to reflect the spike in coronavirus cases at the university, which reported on Wednesday this week that 288 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
