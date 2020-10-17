A BRAVE Scarborough woman is taking on a skydive for Saint Catherine’s - six years to the day that she lost her mum to cancer.
Ashleigh Middleton, of Eastfield, wanted to raise funds in memory of her “beloved,” mum, Jacqueline Dalby, who sadly died in February 2015 at the age of 49.
Ashleigh said: “The hospice was a big part of my mum’s final three to four years of
her life.
“She spent her final weeks in the hospice before she peacefully passed away with her loved ones around her.”
Ashleigh turned 30 this year and as a gift, her husband Ross gave her a voucher for the skydive – so as it is paid for all funds raised will go towards patient care at the hospice.
Ashleigh went on to say: “I shed tears when I got the voucher - it was an emotional moment. I’m scared, anxious yet very excited.
“I’m finally able to do something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. I know my mum will be with me every fall of the way.”
The skydive will take place on February 7, 2021.
To donate and support Ashleigh’s brave efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/2Iz0kG1