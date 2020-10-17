A YORK-BASED charity which helps young people facing homelessness has received support from a local flooring store.

Through its corporate social responsibility programme, Flooring Superstore in the city has gifted £300 worth of flooring to help a young person now in her own accommodation after resettlement support from SASH.

Flooring Superstore regional manager, Greig Anderson, said: “SASH does an amazing job supporting young people who face being made homeless, so we were delighted to be able to provide them with this donation.

"It forms part of our corporate social responsibility programme and which has resulted in us helping dozens of charities, schools and other local organisations in the towns and cities where we have stores."

The flooring, which was donated from the store’s outlet in Monks Cross, York, has been installed in the young person's home in York.

The young person, lived with a SASH volunteer, known as a 'Host', whilst she developed her independent living skills, having been at risk of being homeless.

The donation has helped to provide new laminate flooring for the living room and carpets for the bedroom and hallway of her new home.

Carla Buckle, SASH young peoples co-ordinator, said: “The generosity of Flooring Superstore has been genuinely life changing for this young person.

"For six months she had only a concrete underfoot and was unable to afford to purchase her own flooring because there are very few grants available to buy it."