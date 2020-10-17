THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in place around York over the coming weeks, so make sure you keep your eye out for them if you plan to travel anywhere.
Sewer investigation works will be held in Foss Bank-Jewbury between October 24 and October 30.
Flood defence works will be carried out in Riverside Path from October 26 until December 18.
Gas works will cause restrictions in Driffield Avenue from October 19 until October 30.
There will be carriageway resurfacing in Cornlands Road from October 26 until October 28 and also in Bad Bargain Lane from October 26 until October 30.