FIRE crews were called to an incident in York last night involving a chimney fire on a property.
Crew from York responded to reports of a chimney fire that was causing smoke to blow back into the room at around 6.10pm in Albermarle Road in the city.
They used a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was out before leaving the incident.
Crews from Acomb, Stokesley, Harrogate, Scarborough and York also attended various automatic fire alarms throughout the county during the night. All were false alarms.