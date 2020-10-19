MORE than 400 people have signed up to build their own homes on council-owned land across York.

And City of York Council is looking to release 14 plots, on eight streets, for self-build projects.

Four homes could be built in Chaloners Road garage court in Dringhouses, two in Arran Place in Heworth, two in Dane Avenue in Acomb, one in Windsor Drive in Wigginton, two in Westfield Close in Upper Poppleton and one each in Garfield Terrace, Stamford Street and Hanover Street West in Holgate.

A City of York Council report say 415 people are signed up to the local authority's self-build register.

A "significant number" of people want to build their own homes in the city, according to a report prepared for senior councillors.

It asks them to approve the eight sites as self-build plots, adding that a number of small vacant or underused bits of land could be sold.

It could bring in more than £1 million for the authority and the report adds: "The sites do not serve any active function and are in urban locations considered suitable for residential development in principle by local planning policy.

"The first step would be for the community and self-build officer to undertake engagement work with local residents in order to develop a design guide for each site."

The meeting is on Thursday.