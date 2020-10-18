A POPULAR dancing school that has performed for several decades is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The Clover School of Dancing has helped children from the age of three to 18 fulfil their dancing dreams.
The school, which offers tap and jazz, was started by Elaine Brittain at Heworth in September 1990 - with further a class beginning at Dunnington a few years later.
Elaine’s daughter Heather, who began training at just two years old, joined her mother’s company and has helped train children for the last 14 years.
The company, which has put shows on every year, said it had managed two dress rehearsals before the virus stopped performances, but hopes to perform again in March 2021.