DRAINAGE issues at the new York City Football ground mean the stadium has been delayed until Christmas, the building company has said.
The company behind the new LNER Community Stadium build, GLL, said that drainage issue has been identified by the contractor - and have put the project back until Christmas.
A spokesperson for GLL said: "We have been working with our building contractor, Buckingham Group, to complete the Community Stadium & Leisure Complex. The vast majority of the complex is finished, but as part of the sign off process, a number of issues with the drainage system have been identified. The building contractor will need to put these right before the complex can be handed over to GLL.
"It is envisaged that these works and commissioning the final building will take us up to the Christmas period; the building contractors are working hard to minimise this timeframe.
“We apologise for what is a further delay to the opening programme.
"We, like the community of York, desperately want to see the Stadium and Leisure Complex open and providing the sport, physical activity and wellbeing programmes that it has been designed for."
The stadium has been delayed several times since the pandemic.
