A TOTAL of 29 children and three staff were sent home yesterday from a York primary school.
All 32 people were sent home to self-isolate following the first confirmed case of Covid-19 at Hob Moor Community Primary Academy in Acomb.
A spokesman for the school, which shares a site with Hob Moor Oaks special school, said they will return to school after the half-term holiday, on November 2.
The school is part of Ebor Academy Trust which operates 24 schools in York, North and East Yorkshire including Robert Wilkinson in Strensall and Haxby Road, where, as The Press reported earlier this week, more than 150 children are having to self-isolate after confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Speaking after the Robert Wilkinson cases emerged, Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor, said: “Regrettably the rising number of cases is a growing matter of concern.
"We now have a remote learning policy in place together with various procedures to try and minimise the interruption to learning as far as we can.
"We send our good wishes for a speedy recovery to these members of our school communities who have contracted the virus.”
Ebor’s other schools include Park Grove, Lakeside and Osbaldwick.
