THERE have been 75 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in York over the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 2,474.
In North Yorkshire, there have been 115 new cases of the virus recorded, taking the total there up to 5,625.
The total number of cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire has now passed 3,000, with a further 68 cases taking the total up to 3,062.
In the UK, a further 15,650 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded over the last 24 hours, taking the total up to 689,257.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment