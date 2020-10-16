POLICE are appealing for help to track a wanted man from York.
North Yorkshire Police say that Lee Hayes, 25 from York, previously of no fixed abode, is wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to surrender.
The original offence he committed was an incident of Criminal Damage in Scarborough in August 2019.
A force spokesman said: "It is believed Hayes could be in the areas of York, Scarborough, Middlesborough, Liverpool, Norwich or Scotland.
"Anyone who thinks they might have seen Hayes, or who has any information about where he might be, is asked to contact police.
"Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12190183046."
Comments are closed on this article.