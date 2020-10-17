THE Covid level going up to tier two was just a formality and totally expected.
Anyone venturing into York over the last couple of weeks would be aware of the influx of Scottish tourists "the autumn school holidays", a large number of scouse accents "holidaying away from Covid-19 infection", groups of hen and stag parties still using York because of it's then low Covid level and the influx of university students.
York has "sown the wind and now it will reap the whirlwind" as far as the open door policy to tourism.
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
