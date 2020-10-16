THREE workers at a food packing plant in York have tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff all work for the Integrated Packing Services (IPS) food packaging firm on the Nestlé site in Haxby Road in the city, which packs Aero, KitKat and Rolos ready to be sent off for sale in the shops.

The factory remains in operation and those affected are off work self-isolating.

But members of staff who work at the plant, but didn't want to be named, hit out at the lack of communication from management at the factory.

They said: "People feel like they are being kept in the dark, there's no communication between management and shop-floor workers.

"We found out that workers had tested positive just by talking amongst ourselves, there's uproar on the factory floor, because people who have been working alongside them have not been told to self-isolate."

A spokesman for the firm said: "We can confirm that three members of staff at our facility in York have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

"These colleagues are isolating and recovering at home.

"We continue to take action to keep our employees, business partners and the communities where we operate safe.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our employees, families and consumers remains our priority. We continue to follow the advice of public health organisations and work with authorities to reduce the risk of infection.

"We already have strict hygiene measures in our facilities as part of the work that we do and we have issued extra guidelines and additional measures across all our sites."

A spokesman for Nestle said that it was a matter for IPS and they did not want to comment.

The factory opened in York back in 2009 and brought more than 100 new jobs to the city at that time.