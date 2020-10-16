ONE further Covid-19 death has been recorded at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total for this week up to five.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of Covid deaths within the trust now stands at 221.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
The first death related to the virus since June 18 was recorded in the trust last week.
There have been a further 21 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 82 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,825.
Patients were aged between 35 and 97 years old. All except eight, aged between 49 and 94, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 2 to October 15, with the majority being on or after October 14.
Their families have been informed.