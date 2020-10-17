ON Thursday morning, I received the invitation for my flu vaccination, to be carried out at the Moor Lane Mass Flu Vaccination site (the old Park and Ride site at Askham Bar).
Just 24 hours later it had been done. While I found the online booking system a little frustrating, the vaccination system itself was very efficient, with minimal person-to-person contact as required due to Covid-19.
There is good signage at the site and engaged and informative staff working as a team.
From leaving Tadcaster Road pre-vaccination to being back on it vaccinated took less than five minutes. My compliments and thanks to those who devised the system and those who are operating it.
Maybe this is a helpful forerunner to a Covid-19 vaccination system in due course.
Anne Rylatt,
Caedmon Close,
York
