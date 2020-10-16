AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD child was bitten by a dog in a popular York park and police are investigating.
It happened on Wednesday, October 14 at 4.10pm in West Bank Park in Hamilton Drive and involved an 8-year-old boy being bitten by a dog. The boy did not require hospital treatment but was badly bruised.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The dog was on a lead and was with two adults, one man and one woman, who also had another dog with them. The breed of the dogs are unknown at this time, however one was black and one was brown.
"If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation, please contact police.
"Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the force control room, quoting reference 12200180767."
