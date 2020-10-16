A MAN has been arrested after a woman was allegedly attacked by an intruder in her York home.

It happened at a house in Goodwood Grove, at around 3am yesterday (Thursday).

North Yorkshire Police said it launched an investigation immediately and man in his 30s was promptly arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault.

"The woman was punched during the incident and while she did not sustain serious injuries, she was understandably shaken by the ordeal," a spokesperson for the force said.

The man was taken into custody and has been released under investigation so further enquiries can be carried out, they added.

"The offender is believed to have snatched a black leather bag containing school books from the address," the spokesperson said.

The force is urging neighbours to check their gardens and contact them if they find any of the items, as they may be useful for the investigation.

Officers are also asking anyone who lives in the area to check their garden sheds, garages and homes and report any signs of a break-in.

They are also asked to report any vehicle damage or attempted vehicle break-ins, which may have happened around the same time.

If you have information to report, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Pegg or Karl May, or email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or karl.may@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12200180826.