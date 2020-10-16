THERE have been 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among students at a college in York.
York College has confirmed that 12 people in the student body have tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating as a result.
As spokesman for the college said:"It is not believed that any of these cases are a result of transmission on campus. During the pandemic we have developed positive relationships with the City’s Public Health Team and have at all times had access to high quality advice in respect of managing our campus and cases.
"Importantly, we continue to be delivering high quality learning experiences for our students, including for those who have had to self-isolate."
Principal, Lee Probert, is expected to update staff on the latest developments at a briefing this afternoon.
The college's campus in Sim Balk Lane has seen many changes since students returned in September.
In the majority of classes, students all face the front of the room and teaching staff work in a socially distanced way – staying two metres away from students and other staff.
There is no queuing outside classrooms, staff and students go straight in.
Moving around the building is controlled by arrows.
Café areas have reduced seating and a reduced offer.
Some other onsite services such as counselling, careers guidance and the Learning Centre, are only be available by appointment.
