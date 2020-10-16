THE most senior judge in Yorkshire and the North East visited York to publicly confirm his royal authority to sit in judgement in the city.
Mr Justice Goss read the Letters Patent made a rare visit to York Crown Court by a High Court judge to read his Letters Patent.
The brief ceremony is held at the beginning of the legal year in many crown courts across the land, but has not been held in York for many years.
In court to hear him were the Vice Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Christopher Legard, the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire David Kerfoot, York’s two assigned judges, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, and Judge Simon Hickey and the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker.
The Leader of the North Eastern Circuit Richard Wright QC represented barristers and Kevin Blount of York represented solicitors.