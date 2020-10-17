YORK is now in Tier 2 of the Government's coronavirus restrictions.
The new rules came into force just after midnight - meaning the restrictions apply to people living within the City of York Council boundary from the start of today, Saturday.
The extra restrictions will be reviewed in 14 days, a council spokesman has said.
Here is what you can and cannot do under the Tier 2 rules:
- You must not meet socially with friends and family indoors in any setting unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble with them. This includes private homes, and any other indoor venues such as pubs and restaurants
- You may continue to see friends and family you do not live with outside, including in a garden or other outdoor space. When you do so you must not meet in a group of more than 6
- Visiting indoor hospitality/leisure/retail settings is restricted to one household - meaning two households must not meet in these settings (unless those two households are in a support bubble)
- People are advised only to visit care homes in exceptional circumstances
- People should only travel for essential reasons
- You can still go on holiday outside of your area, but you should only do this with people you live with, or have formed a support bubble with (dependant on any local restrictions in the area you are visiting)
- People can play a team sport only where this is formally organised by a sports club or similar organisation, and sports-governing body guidance has been issued
- People should not attend amateur or professional sporting events as spectators
- Wedding receptions and celebrations can continue for up to 15 people in the form of a sit-down meal and in a Covid-secure setting, not in a private dwelling
- Up to 30 people can attend a funeral (York capacity remains at 18), and 15 for a wake in a Covid-secure setting, not in a private dwelling
For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/local-covid-alert-level-high
