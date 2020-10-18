SCOTT the butcher, getting the bus to IKON & DIVA nightclub, the daffodils coming out on the Bar Walls - and York's iconic Bile Beans sign.

These are just some of the many memories readers are sharing on our new Facebook group - Why We Love York - Memories.

The group is a place for you to discuss what you love most about the area - and to share how the city and the surrounding area has changed over the years.

We've already shared 20 of your top memories of York - and here are some more reasons why we love York.

We'd love to know what would be on your list!

1. The daffodils coming out each spring on the bar walls

2. Cramming on to the bus for Ikon and Diva nighclub at Clifton Moor

3. The peacocks in the Museum Gardens.

4. Rowntree's at home time when all the bikes would stream out of the factory

5. Boat burning on the Ouse during the Viking Festival

6. The huge queue at Newitts January sale

7. Playing tennis on Queen Anne's courts to the sound of Minster's bell-ringing practice

8. Geno Washington and the Ram Jam band at the De Grey rooms

9. Buying 3d worth of chips from the fish and chip shop next to the Red Lion, Merchantgate, after leaving ABC minors on a Saturday

10. Paddle boats on Rowntree Park lake

11. Hot Shots nightclub on Fishergate

12. The old cattle market before they built the Barbican

13. Sitting on the top of the double decker Pullman bus (burgundy and cream) with the Moss Tyres advert on the side going to Prestos supermarket

14. The smell of molten After Eights in the air

15. Waiting to catch the bus in Rougier Street and watching the neon lights flashing on the end of the Co-op building: 'Shop at the Co-op for everything'

16. The Red Arrows doing their magnificent 20-minute flypast over your house every August Bank Holiday when they were at the Elvington Air Show

17. Scott's butchers in Petergate

18. Cars driving along Coney Street

19. Bile Beans sign

20. Dancing in a red and white spotted 80s Ra Ra dress at The Barge nightclub

What do you remember about life in York from the past?

We'd love to hear more of your memories and see your old photos.

