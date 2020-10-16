PRESS readers have responded overwhelmingly against the decision to place York under Tier 2 restrictions in an online poll.
On Thursday, the government announced the city is moving into 'high-level' Covid Alert - with the new rules in place from the start of Saturday.
They apply to all areas within the City of York Council boundary.
Tier two restrictions include you must not meet socially with friends and family indoors in any setting unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble with them. This includes private homes, and any other indoor venues such as pubs and restaurants.
But you may continue to see friends and family you do not live with outside, including in a garden or other outdoor space. When you do so you must not meet in a group of more than six.
Today, we asked readers on our website if they agreed with the decision to place York into Tier 2 restrictions.
Out of 2,209 votes, 92 per cent who people who responded voted no, while eight per cent voted yes.
For more about you can and can't do in York from tomorrow, click here.
