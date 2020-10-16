YORK has been put into Tier 2 of the Government's coronavirus alert system.

It means tougher restrictions for the city - with the new rules in place from the start of Saturday.

What the new restrictions will mean:

- You must not meet socially with friends and family indoors in any setting unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble with them. This includes private homes, and any other indoor venues such as pubs and restaurants

- You may continue to see friends and family you do not live with outside, including in a garden or other outdoor space. When you do so you must not meet in a group of more than 6

- Visiting indoor hospitality/leisure/retail settings is restricted to one household i.e. two households must not meet in these settings (unless those two households are in a support bubble)

- People are advised only to visit care homes in exceptional circumstances (further work will be undertaken locally to agree what this means)

- People should only travel for essential reasons

- You can still go on holiday outside of your area, but you should only do this with people you live with, or have formed a support bubble with (dependant on any local restrictions in the area you are visiting)

- People can play a team sport only where this is formally organised by a sports club or similar organisation, and sports-governing body guidance has been issued

- People should not attend amateur or professional sporting events as spectators

- Wedding receptions and celebrations can continue for up to 15 people in the form of a sit-down meal and in a Covid-secure setting, not in a private dwelling

- Up to 30 people can attend a funeral (York capacity remains at 18), and 15 for a wake in a Covid-secure setting, not in a private dwelling