POLICE are searching for a wanted man in the York area and are urging the public to report any sightings.
Stephen Paxton, 41, is wanted by officers investigating an alleged affray and assault that occurred on Union Terrace in York on September 11.
Two people – a vulnerable man and another person who intervened – were allegedly punched and kicked during the incident, North Yorkshire Police said.
Paxton has no fixed address but has connections in York and is believed to be in the area, the force added.
Anyone who has information about Paxton’s whereabouts is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, then select option 1. If the sighting is immediate, call 999.
Quote reference 12200160722 when sharing information.
Comments are closed on this article.