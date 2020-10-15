POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after four Swift caravans were stolen from the Coneythorpe area last week.
Between 6.30pm on October 7 and 6.30am the following day, unknown suspects gained entry into a premises in Coneythorpe.
Once there they have removed locks, alarms and trackers from four Swift caravans and caused extensive damage to a fifth, before driving off over a field back onto the road.
Police are appealing for any information that could assist in this investigation – for example, if any vehicles were seen in the area, and any footage from CCTV in nearby villages.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC528 Pierre Olesqui.
You can also email pierre.olesqui@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200176598.