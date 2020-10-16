A York primary has told pupils to self isolate after its first confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

Parents of children in Year 1 at Hempland Primary Academy have today been asked to keep them home for 14 days.

A spokesman for Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, of which Hempland is a member, said Public Health England had advised them of a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Hempland.

"The individual has not been in school since they developed symptoms and has been self-isolating. Following Public Health and government guidance, the school is closing its Year 1 bubble as a precautionary measure to prevent possible transmission of the virus within the school.

"Year 1 parents have been advised to keep their children at home for 14 days. The children will be able to return to school as normal after half term.

"The school remains open for all other year groups to attend and online learning resources will be provided for those children required to self-isolate."

Executive head teacher Lee Haynes said: “I know parents, students and staff will have found the news of a coronavirus case in our school worrying.

"Our months of planning and preparation have meant we were able to respond quickly to close the affected bubble to keep our students and staff safe. With the increasing number of cases York is currently seeing, I would urge all members our school communities to remain vigilant of the coronavirus symptoms and follow the necessary self-isolation and testing guidance.”

Hempland is the latest of a number of schools which have had positive cases of Covid-19.

Others include Haxby Road Primary Academy, where 65 children and staff in early years school were asked to self-isolate earlier this week, as were 85 children and staff in Year 6 at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in Strensall.