THERE have been 71 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, following the news that the city is now moving into the Tier 2 level.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 2,399, compared to 2,328 yesterday.
There have been a further 151 cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 5,510.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire there have been 70 new cases of Covid-19 recorded over the last 24 hours, taking the total there to 2,994.
There have been 18,980 new cases recorded in the UK, which brings the country's total up to 673,622.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.